Sunday Feb 19 2023
New Jeans’ Haerin expresses disappointment over Music Bank performance

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Haerin was disappointed after watching their performance
Haerin from New Jeans was evidently disappointed after watching their Music Bank performance on the Idol Human Theater. The variety program claims to document idols’ lives while being completely unscripted.

In the bonus content that was released recently, New Jeans spent their time reviewing the footage from their music show debut. While the performance was praised by many, Haerin was visibly disappointed by something.

While practising, Minji advised that they should watch their Music Bank performance to get some motivation. While watching, the group decided to see which moment was the most replayed in the video. The most replayed scene turned out to be the section where the members are introduced at the start of the video.

After hearing the results, Haerin immediately went to confirm the scene and expressed disappointment when she wasn’t the one featured in the most re-played moment. Though she attempted to clarify that she was only double-checking the result, the other band members didn’t believe it and began teasing her.

