 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal Family could reveal Prince Harry's deepest secrets

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Royal Family could reveal Prince Harrys deepest secrets

King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals have so far been quiet and reluctant to respond to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's allegations against the Palace.

But, Harry is reportedly "worried" that the royal family could reveal the Duke's deepest secrets.

It's being claimed that Harry is worried that the royal family could reveal his deepest secrets. A media outlet, citing source, reports that "there have been countless reports about their anger over the situation, and the royal family is so up in arms that they may strike back in retaliation."

“It wouldn’t surprise Harry if the royals spilled some of his deepest secrets to the media,” a source told Ok.

On the other hand, Caroline Di Russo, Sky News host also claims Harry is apparently now "worried" the Royal Family will reveal his secrets.

Meanwhile, there are also speculations that Harry also has some more things to reveal about his own royal relatives as he once claimed that he had not mentioned the most sensational parts of his relationships in Spare and may detail it in his next book.

More From Entertainment:

Hugh Jackman explains he does not hate royal family

Hugh Jackman explains he does not hate royal family
BTS’ Jimin gives an update about Jin’s military service: 'stuff like that is hard'

BTS’ Jimin gives an update about Jin’s military service: 'stuff like that is hard'
K-pop group Ateez’s San reveals his parents’ love story and fans are swooning

K-pop group Ateez’s San reveals his parents’ love story and fans are swooning

New Jeans’ Haerin expresses disappointment over Music Bank performance

New Jeans’ Haerin expresses disappointment over Music Bank performance
King Charles III to visit Australia to offset anti-monarchy campaign?

King Charles III to visit Australia to offset anti-monarchy campaign?
Twice’s Dahyun turns heads at New York Fashion Week: check it out

Twice’s Dahyun turns heads at New York Fashion Week: check it out
Judd Apatow savagely mocks Tom Cruise for height and age, ‘you’re 60, calm down’

Judd Apatow savagely mocks Tom Cruise for height and age, ‘you’re 60, calm down’
Twice’s sub-unit MISAMO set to make Japanese debut in the summer

Twice’s sub-unit MISAMO set to make Japanese debut in the summer
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director reacts to Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise viral moment

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director reacts to Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise viral moment
Kazuha from Le Sserafim mistakes bandmate Yunjin for another idol

Kazuha from Le Sserafim mistakes bandmate Yunjin for another idol
Austin Butler fondly recalls working with Quentin Tarantino, ‘we love making movies!’

Austin Butler fondly recalls working with Quentin Tarantino, ‘we love making movies!’
Berlinale film charts Boris Becker’s career from ‘boom boom’ to bust

Berlinale film charts Boris Becker’s career from ‘boom boom’ to bust