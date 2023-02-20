PSL 2023: Mohammad Hafeez wants to pass on 'experience to youngsters'

Muhammad Hafeez talking to Geo News on February 19,2023.— reporter

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators’ senior all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said that he wants to pass on his vast cricketing experience to the youngsters in the QG team, and justify his selection by performing well for his franchise in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hafeez replaced the injured Ahsan Ali in the Gladiators' squad.

In an interview with Geo News, the 42-year-old said that he is thankful to the Gladiators' management for providing him with the opportunity to play in PSL 2023.

“This is the biggest brand and everyone wants to perform here, PSL is a tough tournament and you’ve to prepare well if you want to excel here,” he said.

“I have two goals – one is to justify my selection by performing well for my franchise and the other is to pass my experience to youngsters so that it can help them in future."

The former Pakistan skipper said he tries to spend maximum time with youngsters off the field.

Hafeez said that Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi have always played well against each other and most of the time the game was decided on the last ball.

“I am expecting another thriller on Monday,” he said.

“Both the teams know that we do well against each other, I am confident of a good show by the Gladiators team,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said Quetta has an enviable combination of top foreigners and talented Pakistani players.

However, he emphasised the importance of local players’ performance.

“It is important for all the teams to have their local players deliver heroic performances, when your local players will do good, your team will do good,” he said.

“Our local strength is strong as well. We have Iftikhar Ahmed in our team. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain are bowling well, and everyone is appreciative of Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy,” the experienced all-rounder said.

Talking about the emerging youngsters in PSL 2023, Hafeez named Saim Ayub and Ehsanullah as future prospects. He said Abdul Wahid Bangalzai is another talented player who can excel if given the proper opportunity.

When asked about recent statements by some players against opponents, Hafeez said respecting opponents is important for everyone.

“It is important for players to respect their colleagues, their teammates and their opponents. If you don’t respect your colleagues, no one will respect you,” Hafeez concluded.