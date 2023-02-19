 
sports
Sunday Feb 19 2023
By
M Muzamil Asif

PSL 2023: Quetta skipper Sarfaraz lauds Naseem, Hasnain for win over Karachi

By
M Muzamil Asif

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Sarfaraz Ahmed addresses media in Karachi - PCB
Sarfaraz Ahmed addresses media in Karachi - PCB

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed lauded his team's young pacers Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah for saving the game against Karachi Kings on Saturday.

PSL 2023: Quetta skipper Sarfaraz lauds Naseem, Hasnain for win over Karachi

In a press talk after the game, the Quetta captain skipper said, "Credit goes to Naseem and Hasnain, the way they bowled 18th and 19th over. We bowled brilliantly in the last five overs to restrict them."

Kings needed 37 runs off 18 balls with the experienced Shoaib Malik and Irfan Khan at the crease. Naseem and Hasnain brilliantly bowled the 18th and 19th overs to guide Quetta to their first win of the season.

Naseem gave six runs in the 18th over whereas Hasnain conceded only seven runs in the 19th to bring the Gladiators back on the winning way.

On a question regarding the failure of Quetta's top order in both games, Sarfaraz said: "Our top order is known for playing aggressive cricket. We have given them the plan according to their strengths. As you all know, the way Jason Roy played last year. He and others will make a comeback in the upcoming matches."

Quetta had lost four wickets inside the powerplay against Karachi.

However, on the back of a scintillating hundred by Kiwi batter Martin Guptill, Gladiators reached a respectable total of 168 in their 20 overs and defeated the Kings by six runs.

The skipper also lauded the New Zealand batter's innings saying it was "the best inning of PSL, so far". 

Karachi lose three in a row

With this loss against the Gladiators, the Kings have now lost all three of their initial matches in a row.

Chasing 169, the Kings were restricted to 162-5 in their 20 overs.

The in-form Shoaib Malik remained unbeaten on 71 runs in 49 balls but he was not able to get his side over the line. His innings included eight fours and a six.

Karachi Kings will play their next game today against traditional rivals Lahore Qalanders at the National Bank Cricket Arena on their home turf. 

More From Sports:

PSL 2023: Imad Wasim vows to keep fighting after Karachi Kings' third consecutive loss

PSL 2023: Imad Wasim vows to keep fighting after Karachi Kings' third consecutive loss
Excited for PSL's 'El Clasico': Lahore Qalandars' youngsters

Excited for PSL's 'El Clasico': Lahore Qalandars' youngsters
PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill scores first 100 of PSL 2023

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill scores first 100 of PSL 2023
PCB wants to revive women’s cricket in Pakistan: Najam Sethi

PCB wants to revive women’s cricket in Pakistan: Najam Sethi
Ramiz Raja identifies future T20 openers for national side

Ramiz Raja identifies future T20 openers for national side
PSL 2023: Martin Guptill helps Quetta Gladiators win against Karachi Kings

PSL 2023: Martin Guptill helps Quetta Gladiators win against Karachi Kings
PSL 2023: Friday’s attack unrelated to cricket, says Najam Sethi

PSL 2023: Friday’s attack unrelated to cricket, says Najam Sethi
KK vs QG: Five stats you should know

KK vs QG: Five stats you should know

'Try to give my best regardless of opposition,' says Naseem Shah

'Try to give my best regardless of opposition,' says Naseem Shah
KPO attack: PSL 2023 to 'continue as per schedule'

KPO attack: PSL 2023 to 'continue as per schedule'
Lahore Qalandars determined to revive hockey

Lahore Qalandars determined to revive hockey
Sania Mirza serving looks and lessons

Sania Mirza serving looks and lessons