PSL 2023: Quetta skipper Sarfaraz lauds Naseem, Hasnain for win over Karachi

Sarfaraz Ahmed addresses media in Karachi - PCB

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed lauded his team's young pacers Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah for saving the game against Karachi Kings on Saturday.

In a press talk after the game, the Quetta captain skipper said, "Credit goes to Naseem and Hasnain, the way they bowled 18th and 19th over. We bowled brilliantly in the last five overs to restrict them."

Kings needed 37 runs off 18 balls with the experienced Shoaib Malik and Irfan Khan at the crease. Naseem and Hasnain brilliantly bowled the 18th and 19th overs to guide Quetta to their first win of the season.

Naseem gave six runs in the 18th over whereas Hasnain conceded only seven runs in the 19th to bring the Gladiators back on the winning way.

On a question regarding the failure of Quetta's top order in both games, Sarfaraz said: "Our top order is known for playing aggressive cricket. We have given them the plan according to their strengths. As you all know, the way Jason Roy played last year. He and others will make a comeback in the upcoming matches."

Quetta had lost four wickets inside the powerplay against Karachi.

However, on the back of a scintillating hundred by Kiwi batter Martin Guptill, Gladiators reached a respectable total of 168 in their 20 overs and defeated the Kings by six runs.

The skipper also lauded the New Zealand batter's innings saying it was "the best inning of PSL, so far".

Karachi lose three in a row

With this loss against the Gladiators, the Kings have now lost all three of their initial matches in a row.

Chasing 169, the Kings were restricted to 162-5 in their 20 overs.

The in-form Shoaib Malik remained unbeaten on 71 runs in 49 balls but he was not able to get his side over the line. His innings included eight fours and a six.

Karachi Kings will play their next game today against traditional rivals Lahore Qalanders at the National Bank Cricket Arena on their home turf.