Cindy Crawford looks bare-faced beauty at a romantic dinner date with husband Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber were spotted on a cosy date at a breezy celebrity hotspot.



On Friday night, February 17, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber were spotted arriving at the celeb hotspot Nobu, Malibu.

As per Daily Mail, the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner date near an incredible ocean view.

Crawford, 52, looked sophisticated in a black full-length dress for her late-night outing with the hunky businessman, 60.

The ex-supermodel was bare-faced as she strutted her stuff in knee-high stiletto boots with a black leather jacket hanging off her shoulders.

Meanwhile, the model-turned-entrepreneur opted for a black top over a white t-shirt and jeans, layering it up with a zipper-down jacket.

The couple also met a couple of their friends who were spotted with them, waiting for their vehicle.



