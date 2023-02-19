 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Cindy Crawford looks bare-faced beauty at a romantic dinner date with husband Rande Gerber

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Cindy Crawford looks bare-faced beauty at a romantic dinner date with husband Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber were spotted on a cosy date at a breezy celebrity hotspot.

On Friday night, February 17, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber were spotted arriving at the celeb hotspot Nobu, Malibu.

As per Daily Mail, the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner date near an incredible ocean view.

Crawford, 52, looked sophisticated in a black full-length dress for her late-night outing with the hunky businessman, 60.

The ex-supermodel was bare-faced as she strutted her stuff in knee-high stiletto boots with a black leather jacket hanging off her shoulders.

Meanwhile, the model-turned-entrepreneur opted for a black top over a white t-shirt and jeans, layering it up with a zipper-down jacket.

The couple also met a couple of their friends who were spotted with them, waiting for their vehicle.

Cindy Crawford looks bare-faced beauty at a romantic dinner date with husband Rande Gerber


More From Entertainment:

Camilla vs Meghan: Queen Consort has suffered more than the Duchess

Camilla vs Meghan: Queen Consort has suffered more than the Duchess
ITV bosses 'fear' Holly Willoughby could exit 'This Morning' after 'Queuegate' backlash

ITV bosses 'fear' Holly Willoughby could exit 'This Morning' after 'Queuegate' backlash

Netflix and Michelle Keegan shake hands over a £1m deal for drama adaptation of Harlan Coben's 'Fool Me Once'

Netflix and Michelle Keegan shake hands over a £1m deal for drama adaptation of Harlan Coben's 'Fool Me Once'
Queen Elizabeth remembered as ‘nation’s leading star’ at Baftas

Queen Elizabeth remembered as ‘nation’s leading star’ at Baftas
Matt Damon shares he's 'working' on a project about the current Ukrainian war

Matt Damon shares he's 'working' on a project about the current Ukrainian war
Netflix to release 'Riverdale' seventh and final season in 2023: Find out the release date estimate

Netflix to release 'Riverdale' seventh and final season in 2023: Find out the release date estimate
Prince Harry repents his hasty decision of attacking royal family?

Prince Harry repents his hasty decision of attacking royal family?
Hugh Jackman explains he does not hate royal family

Hugh Jackman explains he does not hate royal family
Royal Family could reveal Prince Harry's deepest secrets

Royal Family could reveal Prince Harry's deepest secrets
BTS’ Jimin gives an update about Jin’s military service: 'stuff like that is hard'

BTS’ Jimin gives an update about Jin’s military service: 'stuff like that is hard'
K-pop group Ateez’s San reveals his parents’ love story and fans are swooning

K-pop group Ateez’s San reveals his parents’ love story and fans are swooning

New Jeans’ Haerin expresses disappointment over Music Bank performance

New Jeans’ Haerin expresses disappointment over Music Bank performance