Queen Elizabeth remembered as ‘nation’s leading star’ at Baftas

Dame Helen Mirren has led a special tribute to the late Queen at the Bafta film awards.



The veteran actress remembered King Charles III's mom Queen Elizabeth II as the “nation’s leading star”.

Taking to the stage at this year’s award ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, Bafta fellow Dame Helen said: “Bafta’s relationship with Her Majesty was longstanding and Bafta would not be what it is today without her loyal support.

“In 1953, her coronation broadcast had the world watching. From that time, she was unquestionably the nation’s leading lady but as mysterious as a silent film star.

The star continued: "Who else could meet the world’s most famous singers, actors and performers and turn them into her supporting cast. Throughout her 70-year reign, she met cinema’s greatest icons and witnessed the evolution of Hollywood’s golden age to the birth of the blockbuster. Her Majesty was front row for it all."

The 77-year-old has portrayed the monarch on stage and screen, winning an Oscar and Bafta for her depiction in 2006’s biographical drama The Queen.

Prince William and Harry's grandmother had a close association with the Academy spanning 50 years which saw her donate to and support initiatives, as well as attend many events.

The late Queen received an honorary Bafta from Kenneth Branagh in recognition of a lifetime’s support of British film and television in 2013.