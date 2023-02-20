 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' surpasses INR 1000 crore mark globally

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Pathaans nationwide collection stand at INR 515 crore
'Pathaan's' nationwide collection stand at INR 515 crore

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan has made him shine even brighter than before as it has broken almost all records.

Ever since the film got released, it has been collecting tremendous amount of money from all across the globe. The collection never slowed down even with the release of other films like; Marvel's Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Shehzada.

In just 26 days, Pathaan has reached a milestone by surpassing INR 1000 crore mark from all over the globe. The film witnessed a major incline this Sunday due to which it reached to this mark.

On the other hand, Siddharth Anand’s directorial film has also entered the INR 500 crore club domestically. As per the reports, the action-packed project collected 4.30 to 4.50 crore in India this Sunday. Now, the total nationwide count stand at INR 515 crore at the box office.

Reports also claimed that due to the high demand, the exhibitors had to increase the screen count as well on Sunday.

Pathaan features; Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padunkone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia in a vital role. The action-thriller movie is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, reports IndiaToday. 

