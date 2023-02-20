 
Pink claps back after she was accused of ‘shading’ Christina Aguilera

Pink clapped back at people who assumed the singer was shading former collaborator Christina Aguilera again.

The singer, 43, was discussing working on Lady Marmalade music video in 2001 with Aguilera, Mya and Lil’ Kim in an interview with Buzzfeed UK, via People Magazine.

During the interview, she ranked the music video in last place on her list of ‘favourite to least favourite music videos.’

“It wasn’t very fun to make,” Pink said. “I’m all about fun and it was, like, a lot of fuss,” she added. “There were some personalities. Kim and Mya were nice!” notably leaving out Aguilera’s name — leaving fans to believe that she still took issue with the fellow pop star.

A fan on Twitter questioned the singer's comments, Pink responded directly, “Y’all are nuts.”

She wrote, “Xtina had s**t to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now- I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I’m zero percent interested in your f-----g drama.

If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling.”

She continued in another tweet, writing “and by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s--.”

She concluded with, “Also- I kissed Xtina[’]s mouth. I don't need to kiss her a-s.”

Tension seemingly ignited in early 2000s at the recording studio when trying to determine which vocalist would sing certain parts of the Grammy-winning song.

“[Label executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn’t say hi to any of us and said, ‘What’s the high part? What’s the most singing part? Christina’s going to take that part,’” Pink claimed in her 2009 VH1 Behind the Music special, per Page Six.

“And I stood up, and I said ‘Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I’m Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that’s what the f–king meeting’s about.’”

