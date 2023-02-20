Australian cricketers visit Mughal King Humayun's shrine

After putting aside the memory of the recent defeat in two Test matches of a four-match series, the Australian cricket team on Monday visited the shrine of King Humayun in India as a pleasure trip to re-energise themselves for the matches ahead.



The cricketers spent their day out visiting historical places. Australian cricketer David Warner posted his pictures on social media in which he can be seen with his wife and three daughters at the places.

The Australian team is in India for a four-match Test series of which the second test ended on the third day in New Delhi.



In the first Test match Australian cricket team was defeated by innings and 132 runs whereas, in the second match, it suffered defeat by six wickets against India.

The third match of the series will commence on March 1 whereas the last match of the series will be played in Ahmadabad on March 9. After the Test series, another series consisting of three ODIs will be played.