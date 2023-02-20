Netflix ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ rules BAFTA 2023 with highest wins

Netflix All Quiet On The Western Front ruled BAFTA 2023 after winning 7 awards while being nominated in 14 categories.

All Quiet on the Western Front won BAFTA awards for major categories including Best Film and Best Director out of its 14 nominations.

The director on the film Edward Berger reflected on his work experience with James Schamus and James Hope’s company Good Machine, after winning the award.

“In 1994, I booked plane tickets for Emma Thompson, and I thought that was the highlight of my life.”

He also noted that the filmmakers "grew up with a responsibility to tell the story" and were honoured the public had "accepted it with overwhelming love".

Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees of Inisherin was the runner up with four wins, including Best British Film, and both Supporting performance trophies.

The Banshees of Inisherin tied with Elvis, which also bagged four awards, including Best Actor for Austin Butler.

However, the front-runner Everything Everywhere All At Once could not achieve the success it has garnered in the U.S., winning only one award for Best Editing from 10 nominations.

All Quiet On The Western Front depicts 1914 war in Germany, the story revolves around Paul Bäumer and his classmates who quickly enlist in the army to serve their fatherland.

The Netflix movie was released on September 29, 2022 and it garnered praises from the fans and the critics as well, the German war film is also nominated in 9 categories in 2023 Oscars.