Monday Feb 20 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘a joke’ to Hollywood: ‘Do they get it now?’

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being called out for thinking they ‘carry weight’ in Hollywood.

Royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan issued these claims.

Her admissions have come in a new piece for the Daily Mail, and it reads, “You have to wonder what the mood is in Montecito this morning, the online reaction from us 'normal people' nothing short of a rousing standing ovation.”

“Do Harry and Meghan get it now? Do they understand that they are laughingstocks not just around the world, but in the province Meghan values above all others — Hollywood?”

'South Park': Grade A+. Chef's kiss. This was a perfect episode. The only possible criticism: What took Trey Parker and Matt Stone so long?”

