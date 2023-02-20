 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Adam Brody opens up on negative coverage of 'Jennifer's Body'

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Adam Brody opens up on negative coverage of Jennifers Body
Adam Brody opens up on negative coverage of 'Jennifer's Body'

Adam Brody reflected on the infamous 2009 cult classic Jennifer's Body.

During an interview with The Independent, Brody said, "To have it receive such tepid reviews — and in a way, to be a punching bag — felt ****.

"It wasn't my movie, so I didn't take the brunt of it, but it still felt a little unjust."

The 43-year-old also pointed out that the marketing "couldn't have missed the mark harder" in promoting the horror comedy.

"The film was a marketing person's dream, and then to see them do that…" adding the movie's poster, which boasted Fox sitting on a desk sporting high heels and a short plaid skirt.

"Part Goosebumps, part Maxim. It's not even anything she wears in the movie."

Ready or Not star said the film's female leads and crew should have taken center stage.

"The film was directed by a woman, starring two women, written by that year's screenwriting Oscar winner [Diablo Cody]," he said. "And instead, they're like, 'Let's bury all of that. Don't tell anyone that. This is for people who like Transformers.'"

Previously in an interview with Vox, the screenwriter of the film Diablo Cody also shared a similar sentiment.

"The movie was marketed all wrong," Cody continued. "They said, 'We want to market this movie to boys who like Megan Fox. That's who's going to go see it.' And I was, like, 'No! This movie is for girls [too]!'"

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner NOT engaged to Corey Gamble: ‘She has no plans to be’

Kris Jenner NOT engaged to Corey Gamble: ‘She has no plans to be’
Regé-Jean Page suffers awkward stumble at Chanel’s pre-BAFTAs dinner

Regé-Jean Page suffers awkward stumble at Chanel’s pre-BAFTAs dinner

Liam Neeson initial thoughts on hit 'Taken' scene: 'corny'

Liam Neeson initial thoughts on hit 'Taken' scene: 'corny'
Prince Harry slammed for ‘insulting’ King Charles after ‘taking millions’

Prince Harry slammed for ‘insulting’ King Charles after ‘taking millions’
Adele finally reveals what she said about Rihanna in viral Super Bowl clip

Adele finally reveals what she said about Rihanna in viral Super Bowl clip
Meghan Markle ‘running a rival court’ while branding the Royal Family 'useless

Meghan Markle ‘running a rival court’ while branding the Royal Family 'useless
Kylie Jenner once admitted she made her lips 'too big'

Kylie Jenner once admitted she made her lips 'too big'

Leiji Matsumoto, manga creator of epic space sagas, dies aged 85

Leiji Matsumoto, manga creator of epic space sagas, dies aged 85
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ wife Allison Boss urges fans to choose ‘love and kindness’

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ wife Allison Boss urges fans to choose ‘love and kindness’

Nick Offerman gets busy with tools on ‘The Last Of Us’ set: report

Nick Offerman gets busy with tools on ‘The Last Of Us’ set: report