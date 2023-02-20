Hansika Motwani opens up about her first breakup

Hansika Motwani gets vulnerable about her breakup

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya last year in Rajasthan. Hansika was previously in a relationship with Simbu, and in a recent episode of her Love Shaadi Drama, she said it took her many years to move on and start over with someone else.

Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama season 1 premiered on Hotstar this month, where Hansika has discovered various aspects of her married life. Talking about her first breakup, she revealed, “It took me many years. It took me at least 7-8 years to say yes to someone. I believe in love. I am a romantic person but I am not very expressive as a romantic person. I believe in the institution of marriage and believe in love.

She further added, “To be honest, I took time and wanted to say yes to someone who is going to be my forever. Sohail came along and made sure that I believe in love even more. He made sure that I fell head over heels for him and yeah, God had his own way."

Hansika last appeared in Tamil film named Maha. Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama premiered on Hotstar on February 10th.