PSL 2023: Shahid Afridi schools Wasim Akram

Undated photos of Shahid Afridi and Wasim Akram. — Instagram/safridiofficial/wasimakramliveofficial

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi chastised former cricketer Wasim Akram after his team Karachi Kings lost three back-to-back matches during the ongoing eighth season of the PSL — Pakistan Super League.

Akram should fulfil his responsibility and give time to Kings, said Afridi while speaking during a television show.

"Wasim bhai should give time to Karachi Kings if he has taken its responsibility. It's not possible to lead the team from Australia. It's part of professionalism, you should give your time," he stressed.

Afridi said Kings have a good combination of player, but they needed more confidence.

"I would suggest Wasim Bhai be with the team. It's not right to come and join an already prepared team," he added.

A change in leadership also didn't work for Kings as they lost three of their starting matches in PSL 8. Imad Wasim returned as captain after Babar Azam was traded with Shoaib Malik from Peshawar Zalmi.

So far, Kings have lost to Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, and broke their losing streak only after playing against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.

Multan Sultans lead points table

Multan Sultans outclassed Islamabad United by 52 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 191 runs, United were all out for 138 in 17.5 overs.

Islamabad United, who at one stage were 112-4, lost their last six wickets for just 26 runs.

Rassie van der Dussen top-scored with 49 runs in 32 balls, with the help of five fours and a six.

Pacer Abbas Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Sultans with figures of 4-22 in three overs.