 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Jenny Slate addresses alleged antisemitism controversy for Everything Everywhere movie

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Jenny Slate addresses alleged antisemitism controversy for Everything Everywhere movie
Jenny Slate addresses alleged antisemitism controversy for Everything Everywhere movie

Jenny Slate has talked about receiving an email from the directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once after the movie was slammed for “alleged antisemitism”.

Speaking to The Independent, Slate, who is Jewish and played a character called as “Big Nose”, explained that after the movie’s release, directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan told her that “Big Nose” is used in Chinese culture which means “white people”.

“They explained it to me,” said the actress.

Slate continued, “They explained it to me right away, so I never felt it was anti-Semitic.”

The actress disclosed that the directors sent her an email when the antisemitism controversy surfaced.

“I’m not on social media much so the directors made me aware of it, like, ‘There’s this discussion and it sort of breaks our hearts that you would ever feel that there was something anti-Semitic or that we were commenting on you, or saying that you’re not beautiful,’” stated the Parks and Recreation actress.

Slate mentioned, “And I was like, ‘You guys explained this to me right away. I thought it was funny.’”

“On my end, I was always very clear and I made the decision to play the character knowing what the name or non-name was,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Ashley Greene notes motherhood changes her outlook on body image

Ashley Greene notes motherhood changes her outlook on body image
Jenny Slate explains why she stopped playing Missy on Big Mouth

Jenny Slate explains why she stopped playing Missy on Big Mouth
Suki Waterhouse opens up about five-year relationship with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse opens up about five-year relationship with Robert Pattinson
Milo Ventimiglia says he finds his father similar to Jack’s character in This is Us

Milo Ventimiglia says he finds his father similar to Jack’s character in This is Us
Roald Dahl’s children books ‘removed’ ‘offensive words’ like crazy and mad: Here’s why

Roald Dahl’s children books ‘removed’ ‘offensive words’ like crazy and mad: Here’s why
Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee and other stars join together for good cause at BAFTA 2023

Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee and other stars join together for good cause at BAFTA 2023
Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle special present on 4th of July

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle special present on 4th of July
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘CV was dizzying’: ‘All part of plan’

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘CV was dizzying’: ‘All part of plan’
Prince Harry says ‘Queen’s English’ became ‘challenge’ after meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says ‘Queen’s English’ became ‘challenge’ after meeting Meghan Markle
Prince Harry knew Meghan Markle ‘might leave’ him on first date

Prince Harry knew Meghan Markle ‘might leave’ him on first date
Kelly Osbourne finds ‘new respect’ for working mums following birth of her son: Photo

Kelly Osbourne finds ‘new respect’ for working mums following birth of her son: Photo
Kim Kardashian shares rare photo of new legal courses on social media

Kim Kardashian shares rare photo of new legal courses on social media