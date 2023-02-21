 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles traditional Maori greeting photo goes viral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

King Charles traditional Maori greeting photo goes viral
King Charles traditional Maori greeting photo goes viral

King Charles on Monday visited a military training site where he received a traditional Maori greeting, the hongi, and a sweet photo of the event has gone viral on social media.

King Charles pressed his forehead and nose against a New Zealander who is part of the camp.

The monarch went to view Ukrainian soldiers receiving training in trench warfare in southwest England.

He went to the training site in Wiltshire in central England, where 200 troops are completing five weeks of basic combat training under Tony Harris, an army major from New Zealand.

Charles exchanged a traditional Maori greeting with one of the troops involved, who comes from New Zealand.

The monarch and the burly man in camouflage pressed together their noses and foreheads, a greeting called the hongi.

The photo has gone viral on social media.

More From Entertainment:

Jane Fonda warns oceans are ‘dying’ amid UN treaty talks

Jane Fonda warns oceans are ‘dying’ amid UN treaty talks
Brad Pitt wants Angelina Jolie to know he’s ‘happy’ with new flame Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt wants Angelina Jolie to know he’s ‘happy’ with new flame Ines De Ramon
Meghan Markle gets sincere advice after stern warning

Meghan Markle gets sincere advice after stern warning
Selena Gomez pens heartwarming tribute to Courtney Lopez, ‘blessed to have you’

Selena Gomez pens heartwarming tribute to Courtney Lopez, ‘blessed to have you’
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama after Eden Polani dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama after Eden Polani dating rumours

Megan Fox hails Sophie Lloyd after ‘hurtful’ Machine Gun Kelly cheating accusations

Megan Fox hails Sophie Lloyd after ‘hurtful’ Machine Gun Kelly cheating accusations
Ed Sheeran performs for sick children at Australian hospital during surprise visit

Ed Sheeran performs for sick children at Australian hospital during surprise visit
Meghan Markle ‘telling fibs’ suggest that she ‘loves the attention’

Meghan Markle ‘telling fibs’ suggest that she ‘loves the attention’
Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway

Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway
Royal Family may ‘seek revenge’ but have ‘more class’ than Prince Harry

Royal Family may ‘seek revenge’ but have ‘more class’ than Prince Harry
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ enhancement charges dropped

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ enhancement charges dropped
Megan Fox first post hinted at cheating because she was ‘upset in the moment’: Source

Megan Fox first post hinted at cheating because she was ‘upset in the moment’: Source