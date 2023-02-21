Dolly Parton misses Kenny Rogers ‘so much’

Acclaimed American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, best known for her song Jolene, admitted she misses Kenny Rogers a lot. The fellow country music hall of famer passed away in March 2020, aged 81.



Speaking about the singer to PEOPLE, she said: "I miss him so much. I've lost so many wonderful people in my life in the last few years. But Kenny - he was very, very dear and special and I never get tired of hearing us sing, all the years that we were on stage together."

"You know how sometimes you get tired of singing something because it just becomes routine?



"But I would always lighten up when that particular song was due in the set list. It just always made everybody feel so good in the audience and the audience always loved singing it. I never got tired of Kenny's voice."

The singer penned a heartfelt tribute to her peer following his passing.

"Well, I couldn't believe it. This morning when I got up and turned on the TV ... they told me that my friend and singer-partner Kenny Rogers had passed away. And I know that we all know Kenny is in a better place than we are today, but I'm for sure, he's going to be talking to God sometime today if he ain't already. He's going to be asking him to spread some light on a bunch of this darkness going on here.

"But I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart's broken and a whole chunk of it has gone with him today. And I think, I can speak for all his family, friends, and fans when I say that I will always love you."