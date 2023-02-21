 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama after Eden Polani dating rumours

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama after Eden Polani dating rumours
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama after Eden Polani dating rumours 

Leonardo DiCaprio partied with Love Island star Maya Jama two nights in a row after he was bashed for allegedly dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

As reported by The Sun, the Titanic star was seen enjoying the night with the television presenter at Chiltern Firehouse in West London on Saturday.

Later on, the two were reunited at Vogue’s Bafta after-party at Annabel’s members’ club, also in West London, where many other stars were seen celebrating.

“Maya’s schedule is ridiculously busy at the moment but she is making time to work hard and play hard,” the source told the outlet.

“She had a really late night on Saturday with Leo and his mates at the Firehouse for his pre-Bafta party. She couldn’t possibly turn down that opportunity.

“But she was ready to go again on Sunday night because she was eager to celebrate after another episode of Love Island Aftersun,” the insider added.

“Leo flew into London for the Bafta events and was out at Annabel’s, where he saw Maya again,” the source shared. “They were two of the last people left standing at the late-night event.”

“They really know how to party.”

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez pens heartwarming tribute to Courtney Lopez, ‘blessed to have you’

Selena Gomez pens heartwarming tribute to Courtney Lopez, ‘blessed to have you’
Megan Fox hails Sophie Lloyd after ‘hurtful’ Machine Gun Kelly cheating accusations

Megan Fox hails Sophie Lloyd after ‘hurtful’ Machine Gun Kelly cheating accusations
Ed Sheeran performs for sick children at Australian hospital during surprise visit

Ed Sheeran performs for sick children at Australian hospital during surprise visit
Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway

Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway
Royal Family may ‘seek revenge’ but have ‘more class’ than Prince Harry

Royal Family may ‘seek revenge’ but have ‘more class’ than Prince Harry
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ enhancement charges dropped

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ enhancement charges dropped
Sweden’s king ‘feeling well’ after surgery

Sweden’s king ‘feeling well’ after surgery
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly need to work on ‘communication’ issue amid breakup rumours

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly need to work on ‘communication’ issue amid breakup rumours