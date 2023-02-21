Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama after Eden Polani dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio partied with Love Island star Maya Jama two nights in a row after he was bashed for allegedly dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

As reported by The Sun, the Titanic star was seen enjoying the night with the television presenter at Chiltern Firehouse in West London on Saturday.

Later on, the two were reunited at Vogue’s Bafta after-party at Annabel’s members’ club, also in West London, where many other stars were seen celebrating.

“Maya’s schedule is ridiculously busy at the moment but she is making time to work hard and play hard,” the source told the outlet.

“She had a really late night on Saturday with Leo and his mates at the Firehouse for his pre-Bafta party. She couldn’t possibly turn down that opportunity.

“But she was ready to go again on Sunday night because she was eager to celebrate after another episode of Love Island Aftersun,” the insider added.

“Leo flew into London for the Bafta events and was out at Annabel’s, where he saw Maya again,” the source shared. “They were two of the last people left standing at the late-night event.”

“They really know how to party.”