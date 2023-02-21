 
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
'Hera Pheri 3': OG's Akshay Kumar, Suniel, Paresh Rawal reunite

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have reportedly started shooting for Hera Pheri 3, reports
Ever since the third sequel to Hera Pheri has been confirmed, there has been a confusion regarding the casting of actors for Raju’s role as Akshay Kumar backed out from the franchise.

Reportedly, now the original trio Akshay, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are reuniting for the Hera Pheri 3. According to sources, the three actors have started filming for the project in Mumbai. They also revealed that the veterans previously were spotted meeting at the Empire Studios in Mumbai to discuss about the film.

“The original Hera Pheri gang reunites to take this cult franchise forward. While ample meetings about the script have happened over the last few months, the team is now confident that Hera Pheri 3 will do complete justice to all the hype and anticipation around the part 3 of Hera Pheri. Right from producer, Firoz Nadiadwala to the actors – Akshay, Paresh and Suniel are all excited with positivity to return on the set as Raju, Shyam and Baburao, stated close sources.”

The third part of the biggest comic franchise Hera Pheri will feature many recognized actors. The complete star cast of the film will be revealed in the coming few days. Even the director’s name is not unveiled up till now, reports News18.

