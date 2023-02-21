 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS cross 700 million views with 'Save Me' MV on YouTube

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

BTS crossed 700 million views with their music video for Save Me
BTS crossed 700 million views with their music video for 'Save Me'

BTS crossed 700 million views on YouTube on February 20th with their music video for the song Save Me. This is officially the group's 11th music video to have achieved this number of views.

The video originally received a lot of attention from fans worldwide for being filmed using the one shot technique. The track was released in 2016 as a part of their album by the name of The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever. The Japanese version of the song came out a couple of months later as part of their album Youth.

The group are currently on hiatus while the eldest member Jin is serving mandatory military service. The members are focusing on solo activities as of right now with RM releasing his album Indigo, J-Hope coming out with the highly successful Jack in the Box, Jungkook performing at the FIFA World Cup and Jin releasing The Astronaut.

