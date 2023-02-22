Prince Harry put ‘burden’ on Meghan Markle with long distance romance: ‘Not fair’

Prince Harry is touching upon the extra mile he had to go with Meghan Markle in order to hide their relationship.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how the Duchess of Sussex spent most of their relationship time flying back and forth from Canada to UK.

He pens: “In the early days, it would have to be her spending time on planes, her crisscrossing the ocean—while still working full-time on Suits. Many days the car came for her at 4:15.”

Harry admits: “It wasn’t fair for her to shoulder the burden, but she was willing, she said. No choice, she said. The alternative was not seeing me, and that, she said, wasn’t feasible. Or bearable. For the hundredth time since July 1, my heart cracked open. Then we said goodbye again. See you in two weeks. Two weeks. God. Yes.”

Harry and Meghan eventually announced their engagement in 2017.