 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Jane Fonda talks ‘life regrets’ as a mother battling cancer

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Jane Fonda talks ‘life regrets’ as a mother battling cancer
Jane Fonda talks ‘life regrets’ as a mother battling cancer

Jane Fonda has just broken down her life’s regrets following a cancer diagnosis.

The conversation arose during the course of her chat with CNN's Chris Wallace.

She started off by explaining that she wishes she’d have done things differently with her three kids, Vanessa Vadim, Mary Luana Williams and Troy Garity.

The 85-year-old also added that despite facing cancer, she is not afraid of dying but rather for “getting to the end of life with a lot of regrets, when there's no time to do anything about it.”

“I was not the kind of mother that I wish that I had been to my children. I have great, great children. Talented. Smart.”

“I just didn't know how to do it,” she admits. “I have an organization in Georgia that deals with adolescents and I've studied parenting. I know what it's supposed to be now. I didn't know then. So I'm trying to show up now.”

The converastion follows a similar one with ET's Denny Directo where Fonda echoed similar sentiments and added, “I think about death a lot. I have for the last 30 years.”

“I think that's a healthy thing to do. It's hard to live right if you don't think about death. It's a part of life.”

“Other cultures aren't so afraid of thinking about death as we are. I spend a lot of time thinking about it and it's made my life a lot better. And when you get a cancer diagnosis, you think about it even more and you want to be sure you get the things done that you want to get done, so when the time comes you won't have a lot of regrets.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to ‘strong arm’ Prince Harry into ‘finally giving up’ titles

King Charles to ‘strong arm’ Prince Harry into ‘finally giving up’ titles
Samantha Markle calls out Harry, Meghan over alleged annoyance on ‘South Park’ Parody

Samantha Markle calls out Harry, Meghan over alleged annoyance on ‘South Park’ Parody
Is Meghan Markle feeing excluded from the King’s coronation plans?

Is Meghan Markle feeing excluded from the King’s coronation plans?
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon trying to 'protect their relationship' by keeping it low-key

Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon trying to 'protect their relationship' by keeping it low-key
Kate Hudson talks ‘feelings of failure’ after Chris Robinson, Matt Bellamy split

Kate Hudson talks ‘feelings of failure’ after Chris Robinson, Matt Bellamy split
Selena Gomez seemingly ends feud rumours with Bella Hadid in latest post

Selena Gomez seemingly ends feud rumours with Bella Hadid in latest post
Shawn Mendes reveals the real reason why he shaved his head

Shawn Mendes reveals the real reason why he shaved his head
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker unfollow each other on IG amid Bad Bunny romance rumours

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker unfollow each other on IG amid Bad Bunny romance rumours
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun ‘no longer together,’ reps confirm breakup

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun ‘no longer together,’ reps confirm breakup
Cardi B shows off the ‘one thing’ needed ‘in this life of sin’

Cardi B shows off the ‘one thing’ needed ‘in this life of sin’
Meghan and Harry's 'calls' to South Park staff were recorded?

Meghan and Harry's 'calls' to South Park staff were recorded?
Meghan's lawyers use an argument Harry criticised to defend her

Meghan's lawyers use an argument Harry criticised to defend her