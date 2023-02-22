 
sports
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators suffer due to Hasaranga's absence

By
SDSports Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

An undated photograph of Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga. — Twitter/@TahaaAftab
An undated photograph of Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga. — Twitter/@TahaaAftab 

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that Gladiators were counting on Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga to join the team and elevate its performance during the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 2019 champions suffered a massive blow on Tuesday as Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out of the tournament due to the non-issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from his home board.

Hasaranga was drafted by Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023 in the platinum category and the franchise was expecting his arrival by Monday (February 21).

However, the 25-year-old could not get the required NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to travel to Pakistan and participate in the league. He is currently busy playing first-class cricket in Sri Lanka.

After the 63-run loss against Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday, Sarfaraz said: "A top player we were depending on isn't coming as he didn't get a NOC. This is a big factor — if you build a team and a key player suddenly isn't able to come, your team’s balance is affected, so we're having to face quite a few problems right now."

Meanwhile, an official of Gladiators confirmed to Geo News that they are aware of Hasaranga’s unavailability and are exploring various options, including a replacement player.

The Gladiators have not been performing up to their best so far despite having a really impressive squad.

Despite having some top players, they lost three of the four games played and are currently placed in fourth position on the points table.

