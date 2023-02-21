PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators to welcome Richards as mentor again

Undated photograph of Sir Vivian Richards in the Quetta Gladiators jersey. — Twitter/@TeamQuetta

Veteran West Indies cricketer Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards is expected to return as a mentor of Quetta Gladiators during the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Richards has been part of the Purple team since their inaugural edition of PSL in 2016.

Team manager Azam Khan said: “We have applied for Sir Viv Richards’ visa but there are some issues with the processing. However, we have filed all the necessary documents and are hopeful that he will join the side soon.”

"Sir Viv Richards is also eager to join the squad,” he added.

Richards is considered one of the greatest batters of all time due to his flamboyant style. He played in 121 Tests and 187 ODIs for West Indies over the course of his illustrious career, which included more than 15,000 runs. He notched up 24 hundreds in Tests and 11 in ODI cricket.

Quetta are placed in fifth position on the points table with just one win in three games. Their next match is against defending champions Lahore Qalandars, today (Tuesday) in Karachi.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit lost their opening match against Multan Sultans but bounced back to register a victory against Karachi Kings in their next game. However, they once again suffered defeat in their third match of PSL 8 against Peshawar Zalmi on Monday.

It must be noted that the closing ceremony and final of PSL 8 will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile, Gladiators lifted the trophy in 2019.

Squad

Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq)