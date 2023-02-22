 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Sushmita Sen slams paparazzi culture in support of Alia Bhatt

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Sushmita Sen comes out in support of Alia Bhatt
Sushmita Sen takes to her Instagram and slams Paparazzi culture to show solidarity with Alia Bhatt. 

Last year, Sushmita was also a victim as her private photos were leaked by her alleged boyfriend Lalit Modi.

On Tuesday, Alia took to her Instagram stories to share a number of pictures that were taken without her consent as she sat in her living room. She held a media portal accountable for invading her privacy. The pictures were allegedly taken by two men from the terrace of a neighboring building.

As Sushmita reshared her post about privacy invasion, she said, "Guys, how can you catch someone off guard despite their repeated requests to the media for privacy? When are we going to draw the lines? Are we becoming nothing more than PR Machinery? Our right to privacy cannot be in any manner violated. Media frequently blur the lines between personal and social lives. They substantially confuse the two and the outcome is obnoxious and unscrupulous."

Sushmita Sen slams paparazzi culture in support of Alia Bhatt

She further added, "Since we all have a psychological need for privacy, there should inevitably be a dichotomy between a celebrity's private and public lives. Media should refrain from intruding on this demarcation line. The practice of using such news to boost channel ratings and garner the most viewers is by no means appropriate."

