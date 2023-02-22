Kai Po Che turns 10 years old, Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as Kai Po Che turns 10

Kai Po Che turns ten years old on Tuesday and Abhishek Kapoor remembers his third directorial venture by sharing a post on his Instagram handle.

The film featured Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life.

Abhishek shared throwback pictures from the sets of the movie that was shot in 2013. The pictures were a wholesome representation of the bond shared by three actors. He also shared a picture of himself with Sushant as they worked.





He wrote in the caption, “When a movie hits a decade and still finds a place in people’s hearts it gets termed a Classic. I had the good fortune to work with 3 exceptional actors @sushantsinghrajput @rajkummar_rao & @theamitsadh. These boys were just dynamite together, throw in a thespian like @manavkaul and u have a recipe for an explosion that will reverberate a lifetime.”

Abhishek also talked about the film’s tenth anniversary in a press conference, and said, “It took me four years to bring Kai Po Che to the audience. As a director it was a challenging as well as fulfilling project.”

He further added, "It was a brilliant time working with three new talents. There were multiple challenges while we made the film, but we braved all of those. Today Raj and Amit are among the top actors. As a director, I feel proud to have worked with them."