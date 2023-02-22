Javed Akhtar comes under fire for controversial statement against Pakistan

Indian poet and writer Javed Akhtar speaks during the Faiz Festival in Lahore, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

A controversial statement made by acclaimed Indian poet and writer Javed Akhtar at the Faiz Festival held in Lahore has Twitter in a frenzy and countless Pakistani celebrities have spoken up, condemning his statement.

During the festival — which went on from February 17 to 19 — and days following it, various celebrities shared pictures and videos across various social media platforms sharing their excitement at being honoured by Akhtar’s presence at the event.

However, jubilations soon soured as a video clip of the Indian poet’s speech went viral on social media.

In the video, Akthar can be seen accusing Pakistan of allowing the attackers of the Mumbai attacks “roam free” in the country.

The prolific Indian writer, while addressing a session at the festival said: “I am from Bombay and I saw the attack on my city. The attackers were neither from Norway nor Eypgt. Those attackers are still roaming around your country. Therefore, if an Indian has any grievance in their heart, you should not be offended.”

As the video went viral, numerous celebrities spoke up about the accusation and condemned the implications.

Pakistani megastar Shaan Shahid took to Twitter, saying: He is quiet regarding the murders in Gujrat despite knowing who the culprit is. Yet, he is searching for those behind the 26/11 attacks in Pakistan. Who give him a visa?”

Arsalan Naseer, a Youtube content creator and actor, too condemned this statement, saying in his trademark cheeky way: “How can you say something like that sitting in a hall full of Pakistanis?”

He further joked, “Maybe India should make a movie on him now, titled “jaanbaz likhaari [fealess writer].”

Other celebrities who have spoken up against the Jashn-e-Bahara songwriter include Saboor Aly, who referring to the incident of the Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman said: “Our hearts are so big, we send Indians back safely after offering them a cup of tea.”

However, she did take issue with the fact that all the people present at the session had lauded Akhtar’s remarks.

A Twitter user echoed this sentiment, saying: “Who should be held accountable for disgracing Faiz Festival? Hosts? The no so honourable Guest or the audience? I'm actually disappointed by the audience who applauded for him.”

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Faruqui too berated Akhtar for his "controversial" remarks, adding that the songwriter should be been asked to return.

However, the matter did not rest there. Following the incident Akhtar, during an interview with an Indian media platform, defended his statement.

“There was a Q&A session where everyone was asking very friendly, warm questions but then one lady stood up and asked we have such admiration for your country… but perhaps you Indians don’t have this kind of respect for us…and you don’t show that warmth that we show to you,” he was quoted as saying during that interview.

In yet another clip, he said, “What is important is that the hall full of Pakistani people clapped when I said that."



Other celebrities who have spoken up against the demeaning statement include Aijaz Aslam and Resham.