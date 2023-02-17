Javed Akhtar to attend 'Faiz Festival' in Lahore as head delegate from India

Faiz Festival was launched back in 2015

One of the most famous lyricist and poets of India Javed Akhtar is going to grace the Faiz Festival in Lahore with his appearance.

The veteran will be attending the festival as a head delegate from India. He will be taking part in the Mushaira. Javed will also be launching his new book at the event.

The festival is going to be a three-day event starting from February 17-19 containing foreign delegates from Canada, USA, UK and India to represent their music, art and literary activities.

Lahore’s Alhamra Arts Council has been set up for the event. The festival consists of more than 60 events including; theatre, dance performances, literary speeches, Qawwali and many more. Unlike the preceding years, all the events that will be taking place in the Faiz Festival will be free of cost.

The surrounding areas of the Arts Council have been prepared especially for the three-day festival.

Sources reveal that the literary festival will also have performances of numerous local and international artists. For instance, Qawwals belonging from Sabri Gharana have been called upon to perform. Meanwhile, Habib Wali Muhammad’s son Rizwan Wali Mohammad will also be performing at the festival.

