Thursday Feb 23 2023
Meghan Markle ‘lit first match’ in ‘burning bridges’: ‘Started domino effect’

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Experts have shifted the blame of Prince Harry’s antics onto Meghan Markle, whom they believe to be the one to ‘light the match’.

This claim has been issued by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, during her chat with Sky News Australia.

She started the converastion off by talking about the ‘domino effect” Meghan Markle has caused and even accused the Duchess of ‘leading the charge’ in anti-royal sentiments, long before Prince Harry joined hands in the “vindictiveness.”

She was even quoted saying, “I think it’s hard for anyone to deny that Meghan started burning bridges first.”

“They say there is this sexism in blaming Meghan for everything that is happening but Meghan seems to be the domino effect, she blew off her family first.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to call it sexist to look at Meghan Markle and think, 'Hmm, are you the problem?' when Harry never showed this kind of vindictiveness or revenge before.”

