Thursday Feb 23 2023
Kartik Aaryan celebrates five years of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is directed by Luv Ranjan

Kartik Aaryan’s super hit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety completes five years; the actor recalls memories by sharing the climax clip on his Instagram.

Kartik also penned a sweet and moving thank you note along with the clip. He wrote: “5 years ago this day turned into Friendship’s day. And Sonu became an inseparable part of our lives. Thank you Sonu ko apne dil se lagaane ke liye,” wrote in the caption before adding hashtag “5 years of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.”

The clip he shared is one of the most loved scenes from the film where Sonu played by Kartik asks his friend Titu to choose between him and the girl he is about to marry; Sweety.

Luv Ranjan directorial film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety released in 2018 that starred Kartik, Nushrratt, and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. The film also featured Ayesha Raza, Ishita Raj Sharma, Alok Nath.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan’s film Shehzada just got released in theatres. Nushratt Bharuccha will be seen in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Selfiee, reports News18.

