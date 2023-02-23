New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks

The group has broken yet another record

New Jeans have become the first female K-pop group to have two songs chart for five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Billboard revealed on February 22nd that their song OMG was now at No. 76 on the chart, marking its fifth week on the list. The song only dropped by two spots, previously being ranked at No. 74. The song originally debuted on No. 91 on the chart a month earlier and has stuck around ever since.

They have become the first K-pop group to get multiple entries on to the Hot 100 chart this quickly with Ditto and OMG. Ditto made its debut on the list only a week before the latter. The combined time of ten weeks between the two songs make this an album by a K-pop girl group with the second longest run on the chart. The spot for No. 1 is occupied by Blackpink’s The Album.