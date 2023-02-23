 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 23 2023
Waheeda Rehman opens up about initial years of her career

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Waheeda Rehman’s father was worried about his daughter losing her sanity
Waheeda Rehman got vulnerable about her journey in Bollywood and revealed that her father would ask her mom to take care of her as he used to worry about her sanity as she was growing as an actor. 

She made her debut through Telugu film Rojulu Marayi and since then, she has given some of the best films of B-town.

She appeared in chat show hosted by Arbaaz Khan, where Arbaaz asked her if she used to practice her scenes in front of the mirror, to which she replied, “My father used to tell my mother to take care of me as he worried, I will go mad. One day he called me and asked why do I do that, and I said my heart wants the world to smile when I smile, and cry when I cry.” To which Arbaaz said, “You showed all the signs of becoming an actor.”

Waheeda also shared that she was asked to change her name for the films, and she reacted aggressively to it, saying, "Excuse me, it is my own name. My parents have given me the name), why should I change my name? I am ready to work hard, but a few things about which I don't feel comfortable, I will not do it because I won't be able to."

