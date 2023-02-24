Zeenat Aman's 'privacy note' is winning the internet: Check it out

Zeenat Aman write a long note about her 'privacy'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who has just made her official Instagram account, clarifies fans about her privacy.

She wrote a long note with a beautiful picture of herself in which she wore a black and white polka dot dress paired with black ballerina shoes.

In the note, she stated that there is fine line between having a healthy interest in an artist and a desire to know every single about them.

She wrote: "A quick picture in the foyer before heading to a friend’s birthday party the other night. I know you may want to ask me which friend, so I will give you an answer about privacy. I think there’s a fine line between a healthy interest in a public figure or a person you admire, and an entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives. The former is wonderful and that on which artists and audiences thrive. The latter is a drag for everyone involved and, in my view, keeps us from approaching new ideas and a higher level of conversation."

"The world is so spectacularly diverse and rich, I promise you there are more interesting things to learn than which celebrity met whom and where. Just a thought", concluded Zeenat.

With her Instagram debut, fans started speculating that she might be making her comeback on the big screen.



According to PinkVilla, Zeenat Aman responded to such rumors saying that she is not planning to return but also she is not closing that door. She is open to offers.