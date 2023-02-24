 
pakistan
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
AYAsim Yasin
|
MSZMuhammad Saleh Zaafir

PML-N does not expect justice from two SC judges: PM Shehbaz

By
AYAsim Yasin
|
MSZMuhammad Saleh Zaafir

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs the PML-N Parliamentary party meeting. — INP/File
  • PM took into confidence partners in writing response to president.
  • ECP decisions would be implemented by govt about polls: PM 
  • PTI's Jail Bharo has fallen apart, people have rejected politics of chaos: PM.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in a meeting, presided by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the party does not expect justice from the two Supreme Court (SC) judges and that they should recuse themselves from the benches hearing their casesThe News reported on Friday.

PM Shehbaz also took into confidence the coalition partners on his plans to write a response to President Arif Alvi and termed the president's attempt of a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the dates for polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) "unconstitutional". 

He said that the president should not conduct such unconstitutional acts in future. 

Senior PML-N leaders, representatives of the ruling coalition and the legal team of the federal government participated in the meeting.

The premier said the courts are government respected by the government. He also added that the ECP was an independent body and its decisions would be implemented by the government about elections in Punjab and KP. 

The premier went on to mention that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) so-called 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' (court arrest movement) had fallen apart, and people rejected the politics of chaos and anarchy. He said now people knew well about the U-turns of the PTI.

Meanwhile, the government's legal team briefed the meeting about the suo motu notice taken by the SC regarding the holding of polls in Punjab and KP.

Separately, the premier and former president and co-chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari also held a meeting on Thursday and discussed the political situation in the country.

Though the official announcement issued after the meeting was restricted to only saying that the matters of mutual interest and the country's overall political situation came under discussion, it is understood President Dr Arif Alvi's act of announcing the date for elections in Punjab and KP was discussed by the two leaders.

