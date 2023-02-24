Shah Rukh Khan to shoot his cameo for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' in April

Salman Khan made a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'

India’s Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3; the actor will shoot his part by the end of April.

One of the trade sources stated: “Watch out for Pathaan’s entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other’s films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres!”

The sources revealed: “Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission.”

Salman was also seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh’s blockbuster film Pathaan. Their appearance together in the film made fans go crazy. They now eagerly wait for the duo to appear together in Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been ruling the box office since day one. It has crossed over INR 1000 crore globally. The film features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham besides King Khan, reports News18.