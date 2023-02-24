 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 24 2023
Paresh Rawal shares his feeling on reuniting with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Paresh Rawal also reveals some details about the upcoming 'Hera Pheri' sequel

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal talks about reuniting with Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3, says it is always a joy shooting with them.

Paresh stated: "Meeting them felt like ghar wapsi. It’s always a joy shooting with Akshay and Suniel. They are talented actors who are not insecure about their work. We have mutual respect. Our off-screen camaraderie reflects in our on-screen chemistry."

The Oh My God actor revealed further details about the film. According to him, the trio will be doing Hera Pheri this time globally.

"We’ll begin shooting in three months. It will be a [long] schedule in Mumbai. The movie will also be shot in international locations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Los Angeles, as Babu bhaiya, Raju and Shyam go abroad. They’ll do hera pheri globally, remarked Rawal."

When the news of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay for the role of Raju was circulating all over social media, the 67-years old also release a statement, said: "As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened."

Hera Pheri 3 is all set to entertain audience with the OGs Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. The trio has started shooting for the film, reports PinkVilla. 

