Kylie Jenner teams up with her ‘favourite’ sister Kim Kardashian for viral TikTok dance

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian dropped a glimpse into their fun gym routine as they recreated a viral TikTok dance on Mariah Carey’s 2009 hit It’s a Wrap.

The Kardashians duo, teamed up together to perform their take on the trending TikTok audio in a video posted on Wednesday morning.

Kylie, 25, and Kim, 42, showed off their best dance moves in a short choreographed routine, recorded at one of their home.

The dance routine further led to an awe-worthy sibling moment as Kylie sashayed out of the camera frame and quickly ran back towards her older sister who then jumped into Kylie’s arms.



At the same time, their sister Khloé Kardashian also joined in on the fun, making a cameo in the background while waving to the camera.

Kylie’s new TikTok video came after her recent interview with Vanity Fair Italy where she said “right now,” Kim is her favourite sister.

“Kim has changed so much recently,” the mother of two told the magazine. “We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.”