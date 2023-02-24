 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor look stunning while posing for paps at event

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor shoot for fourth season of show What Women Want
Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor shoot for fourth season of show 'What Women Want'

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor pose together at the shoot of the first episode of her upcoming show What Women Want season 4.

The duo posed for the paparazzi looking stunning as always. Kareena wore a gorgeous red crisscross necked red jumpsuit with shiny red heels. Meanwhile, Ranbir opted for an all-denim look. He wore a cool pair of shades to complete his look. The spectacular cousin duo looked extraordinarily dashing.

Photo credits: IndiaToday
Photo credits: IndiaToday


Photo credits: IndiaToday
Photo credits: IndiaToday

The pictures are going crazy on the internet. Fans are left awestruck. They can’t stop gushing over the picture. Most of the fans are commenting on Bebo’s beauty and fitness.

One of the fans wrote: “Kareena look amazing. She’s looking fit.” Another fan wrote: “Kareena looks the best and fittest she’s looked in a while. So effortlessly stylish.”

While praising the duo, one of the social media users wrote: “Phenomenal” while another wrote: “Both faves.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of The Devotion of Suspect X. Meanwhile, she will also star in The Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is nowadays busy in promoting his upcoming rom-com film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film is slated to release on March 8, 2023, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was once asked 'can you ever make a realistic film'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was once asked 'can you ever make a realistic film'
Sridevi's death anniversary: Boney Kapoor drops unseen photo from '1984'

Sridevi's death anniversary: Boney Kapoor drops unseen photo from '1984'
Paresh Rawal shares his feeling on reuniting with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Paresh Rawal shares his feeling on reuniting with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty in 'Hera Pheri 3'
Shah Rukh Khan to shoot his cameo for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' in April

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot his cameo for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' in April

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' becomes most streamed show on Amazon Prime, actor celebrates

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' becomes most streamed show on Amazon Prime, actor celebrates
Kumar Sanu recalls how he sang one of his own songs 16 times at gunpoint

Kumar Sanu recalls how he sang one of his own songs 16 times at gunpoint
Akshay Kumar applies for change of passport: Here's why?

Akshay Kumar applies for change of passport: Here's why?
Zeenat Aman's 'privacy note' is winning the internet: Check it out

Zeenat Aman's 'privacy note' is winning the internet: Check it out
Talat Aziz thinks its time for musicians to progress

Talat Aziz thinks its time for musicians to progress

Shehnaaz Gill pauses her performance due to Azaan

Shehnaaz Gill pauses her performance due to Azaan
Anushka Sharma looks beautiful in selfies from Bangkok

Anushka Sharma looks beautiful in selfies from Bangkok
Ranbir Kapoor talks about his, Alia Bhatt's win at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his, Alia Bhatt's win at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards