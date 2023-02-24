 
entertainment
Britney Spears calls out 'constant lies' from tabloids, 'I deserve respect'

Britney Spears has finally broken her silence on social media and tabloids’ toxic treatment towards her.

The Criminal crooner took to her Instagram account on Friday and took aim at paparazzi and media, specifically citing TMZ, and complained about their coverage of her.

Sharing a clip from The Andy Griffith Show, Spears penned a lengthy caption as she called out the media. “The constant lies from the media and TMZ have felt like borderline harassment … it’s extremely disturbing, due to the fact of how incredibly important it is at this time in my life to be supported and respected !!!” she wrote.

Spears continued, “Also, the way the news has always spread lies about me is incredibly heartbreaking !!!”

The Toxic singer highlighted her own personal growth, despite all the negative media attention over the controversies surrounding her, including her conservatorship.

“I meditate over hope and excitement for my future !!! I have transformed my whole life with the elimination of my conservatorship and I deserve respect !!!” Spears wrote.

She concluded, “It’s almost embarrassing commenting on this because of how completely outrageous what’s being said is !!! It’s my right to protect myself from the cruelty of the outside world !!!”

