Saturday Feb 25 2023
'South Park' mocks Meghan for copying Kate Middleton

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

South Park mocks Meghan for copying Kate Middleton

The South Park writers went as far to imply that Meghan Markle copies Kate Middleton, said body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas while commenting on the latest episode of the satire show.

 The animated comedy series recently made headlines after it depicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an episode.

In another episode, a character depicting Prince Harry's wife is shown across magazine covers. 

UK's Daily Express reported that these resemble real-life copies which have featured the former actress.

The publication said the shows features Meghan’s character on Vogue wearing a green, wide-brimmed hat, white shirt and brown hunting jacket.

According to Express.co.uk, the apparent dig at the Duchess of Sussex actually references Kate’s 2016 cover, with her outfit being near-replicated wholesale in the cartoon.

 Rosas said that “even in South Park Meghan copies Catherine”.

