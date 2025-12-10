Kim Kardashian drops surprise wedding photos: 'she actually got married'

Kim Kardashian shares dreamy wedding photos amid Kanye West absence

Kim Kardashian left fans in shock with a major update about her life as 2025 comes to an end.

When people around the world go into a festive mood, the renowned television personality dropped surprise wedding photos, especially during the complete silence from her ex-partner, Kanye West.

Kim dressed in a beautiful white gown and veil to say 'I do', but for a reel-life wedding.

The makeup mogul has been promoting the finale of her legal drama All's Fair on her Instagram page. She dropped a series of pictures from a scene of her wedding with her co-star, Matthew Noszka.

The popular member of the Kardashian clan is playing the role of Allura Grant, a lawyer, in Ryan Murphy’s drama. Whereas, Matthew's character is known as Chase.

"What do you think will come of Chase and Allura in season 2??? All’s Fair two-part finale is on Hulu now!" Kim captioned her post.

As the new post went viral, netizens first widened their eyes, thinking that the mother-of-four had actually tied the knot.

In the comments section, one fan wrote, "Girl, I thought this was an announcement."

"Before I read the legend, I thought she actually got married," another penned.

A social media user said, "I thought she got married again."

But to their little disappointment, it turned out to be a promotional post.

Speaking of All's Fair, the drama tells the story of a "team of female divorce attorneys leaves a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice."

On the personal front, Kim Kardashian was last romantically involved with Odell Beckham Jr., but it is unknown to whom the famous figure is currently dating.