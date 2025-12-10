Howard Stern releases old audio to refute Kim Kardashian's accusations

Howard Stern releases old audio to refute Kim Kardashian’s false accusations

Howard Stern is pushing back after Kim Kardashian suggested he mocked her 2016 Paris robbery.

The claim surfaced in a recent episode of The Kardashians, where Kim revisited the traumatic event while preparing to testify in the ongoing trial.

On the show, Kim reflected on the public reaction at the time, saying, “Howard Stern was famously mocking it all the time and saying that I’m sick and it’s such a joke and I made it all up. I remember he was so defiant about it. And I was like, ‘How can you be so certain? Like, people will trust you.’ That always stuck with me.”

Stern is now disputing that account. He said he and his team “went back” through old tapes to confirm what was actually said, then released the clip on Instagram.

In the recording, Stern discusses the robbery with co-host Robin Quivers, saying, “If the woman was robbed at gunpoint, by a bunch of dudes, and they threw her in a bathtub and tied her up or whatever they did, I mean that is frightening.”

He did comment that Kim should face consequences “if it is a farce,” but Robin pushed back, saying, “I don’t think it is,” and Stern agreed: “I don’t either.”

Stern said the resurfaced audio speaks for itself. “I would characterise this discussion as a very fair assessment. That some people are saying, it’s fake, which was true. And we said, ‘We don’t think it’s fake.’ I have said so many awful things in my career. You don’t need to make up stuff. You can certainly find every awful thing I’ve said now, it’s no secret.”