Royal family snubs Meghan Markle?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is ‘upset’ as the royal family seemingly snubbed her over King Charles coronation plans, a royal expert believes.



Kinsey Schofield told Fox News, per Express UK, "Meghan is upset and overwhelmed. It’s not that Meghan feels excluded with the planning.

"Meghan feels like the palace is only fighting for Prince Harry to attend and they don’t care whether she shows up or not. And that does not sit well with her.”

The royal expert further said, “Rejection is one of Meghan's greatest insecurities. She does not want to be booed or humiliated on a global scale, yet she understands that her brand stateside increases in value with her proximity to the Royal Family."

Another report by Mail Online, per Entertainment Daily, claims Archie and Lilibet mother ‘feels excluded’ from coronation plans.

The report says this means the California-based royal couple may not attend King Charles coronation.