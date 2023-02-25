 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's return to social media is not 'on the horizon'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Meghan Markle has no plans in sight to return to Instagram despite claiming that she was thinking about it.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Cut last year, the Duchess of Sussex hinted her return to social media. She said, “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back … on Instagram” before rowing back and adding she was no longer sure she would actually return.

In his latest column for Yahoo, the duchess’ biographer and royal expert Omid Scobie dismissed the rumours of the former Suits actress returning to the platform. He claimed that the Sussexes say this is “all trash,” via Mirror.

He revealed that a return to Instagram for Meghan is “wishful thinking” as a source told him, “She has no account on the platform at present or on the horizon.”

There had been rumours that Markle had set up a secret account with the handle @Meghan after it reportedly emerged on Instagram with a previously unseen image of the 41-year-old as a child.

According to The Telegraph, fans had been flocking to follow the said account on Instagram, which has a profile picture of a pink dahlia – a symbol adopted by Sussex supporters.

Though, there is no verification that the account is owned by Markle.

