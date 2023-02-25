'Extremely hot weather' to grip Karachi this year

Volunteers of the Edhi Foundation cool down a man with water during a hot day in Karachi on April 11, 2021. — AFP

KARACHI: Hot weather is likely to prevail in Karachi this year as the temperatures in the ongoing month of February are above normal, weather expert Jawad Memon told Geo News Saturday.

According to the expert, the rising temperatures in February indicate extremely hot weather in the coming days.

The expert said that the western and north-western winds may hit Karachi as the western system of winds is likely to affect upper Pakistan tomorrow (Sunday).

While predicting the rise in the city's temperature from Sunday (tomorrow), Memon said that the mercury may shoot up to 32-34°C during the day. However, the weather may remain moderate at night due to sea winds blowing in the city.

At night, the temperature may be recorded at 18-20°C, he added.

Pakistan has been witnessing an unusual rise in temperatures, leading to longer and more intense summers and heavy rains due to global warming.

Last year, the country was devastated by catastrophic floods following monster monsoons.