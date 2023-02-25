'Who’s the spoilt brat?': Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz battle it out on Twitter

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — PID/Online/File

Maryam and Imran exchange barbs over poll date sou motu.

“Shameless attack on SC judges by spoilt brat Maryam," Imran says.

Maryam challenges Khan to “watch spoilt brat checkmate" him.

The public tit-for-tat rant between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz over the ongoing political feud has once again heightened over the controversy regarding the presence of two top court judges in larger bench hearing poll date sou motu.

The two leaders found themselves embroiled in a Twitter war on Saturday as they traded barbs with each other over the PML-N's concerns regarding the two top court judges being "biased" towards their party.

The PML-N leaders have been constantly raising concerns over the presence of two judges in the nine-member bench, which is hearing the suo motu notice taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial — earlier this week — over an apparent delay in the elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Meanwhile, the PTI chief did not let the moment pass as he mocked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and “spoilt brat” Maryam for what he termed as “shameless and calculated attacks on SC judges”.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Khan wrote: “Shameless [and] calculated attacks on SC judges by PDM [and] spoilt brat Maryam, nurtured on corruption money, have one purpose only — to run away from elections even by violating Constitution".



The disposed prime minister — who was thrown out of power in April through of vote of no-confidence submitted by the PDM — further mentioned that by attacking the supreme court, they are damaging the federation and ensuring the law of the jungle prevails in Pakistan.

Within minutes the PML-N’s chief organiser responded with equal venom for the cricketer-turned-politician.

“Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Your squeals are not amiss as you have been the king of conspiracies, thriving [and] surviving on them with the help of your Godfather Faiz and his vestiges,” she wrote on Twitter.

Maryam challenged Khan to “watch the spoilt brat checkmate you so Godsons [and] pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance.”

The PML-N vice president further wrote: "Your chor daku narrative has not only fallen flat on its face but from being caught red-handed stealing £190m (Rs58bn), to [your' wife's jewellery [and] Toshakhana heist, to signing files for 5-carat diamond ring, you are the first ever PM to be guilty of all forms of corruption."

She further accused Khan of avoiding courts and "begging for adjournments", saying that this is a "glaring admission of you being guilty."

"Plastered leg will no more save you. Man up [and] face the law," she said challenging the former prime minister to face the judiciary.

This was not the first time the two have played the blame game as the verbal war between the two most prominent leaders has been making rounds since the PTI was elected back in 2018.