Sunday Feb 26, 2023

White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson features in Jonas Brothers Wings Music Video

Haley Lu Richardson got her childhood dream fulfilled as she got to star in the latest Jonas Brothers music video.

On February 24, Jonas Brothers released the music video of Wings for their upcoming sixth LP The Album.

As per People, Haley Lu Richardson, who used to participate in a meet and greet with the band as a child, is featured dancing to the upbeat track in a hotel setting.

The White Lotus star dons a Las Vegas T-shirt and is seen partaking in a group choreography and some blindfolded kissing of cardboard cutouts.

Later in the clip, she is greeted by the guys themselves: Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Richardson shared her excitement on Instagram by posting a clip of the music video. She captioned it, "I AM IN THE JONAS BROTHERS MUSIC VIDEO FOR THEIR NEW SONG WINGS!!!!! I REPEAT I AM IN THE JONAS BROTHERS MUSIC VIDEO FOR THEIR NEW SONG WINGS!!!!!!!!!!!"

The official Instagram handle of the Jonas Brothers commented, "Thanks for the tie (and for lending your dance moves to our song)."

Check out the music video below:



