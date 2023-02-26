Hong Kong model Abby Choi butchered over money dispute, 3 arrested

 
Hong Kong police have made three arrests for the murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model after a financial dispute with her ex-husband’s family, authorities said today.

The partial remains of well-known influencer Abby Choi, who last week appeared on the digital cover of fashion magazine L’Officiel Monaco, were found in a village house set up as a butchery site, police said.

“We are still looking for the head,” superintendent Alan Chung told reporters, after disclosing that a woman’s limbs had been discovered inside a refrigerator.

The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, Chung said.

“Two pots of stew believed to contain human tissue” were left at the scene, he added.

The father, mother and elder brother of Choi’s ex-husband – who is still at large – have been arrested and will face murder charges, he added.

“We believe the victim and her ex-husband’s family had many financial disputes involving huge sums,” Chung said.

“Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill.”

Choi was first reported missing on Wednesday.

She was allegedly last seen by her ex-husband’s brother, who also worked as her chauffeur. Police said the family had earlier lied to mislead investigators.

The village house had been recently rented and was unfurnished – suggesting it was set up to dispose of Choi’s body, he added.


