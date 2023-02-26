 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon step out for a dinner date in Paris

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Brad Pitt was spotted having dinner with girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, in Paris on Friday, February 26th, 2023, per Page Six.

The outing came after the Flight Club actor 59, made a surprise appearance at France’s annual César Awards on Friday evening, where he surprised director David Fincher with an honour.

He then attended the ceremony’s after-dinner at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Élysées with his rumoured girlfriend, per Paris Match. The couple was captured on video as they chatted with the others seated on the table.

In the clip, de Ramon is wearing a sparkling silver dress with spaghetti straps, while Pitt, 59, looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Pitt and de Ramon’s recent outing comes a week after the Anita Ko Jewelry exec’s estranged husband, Paul Wesley, officially filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

The Vampire Diaries actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and noted that they will decide how to divide their assets at a later time.

De Ramon and Pitt first sparked dating rumours in November, 2022, when they were spotted attending a Bono concert together in Los Angeles. The couple was then sighted on several outing including the Babylon actor’s 59th birthday and during their New Year’s Eve getaway in Mexico.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to pass crown to Prince William soon, claims astrologer

King Charles to pass crown to Prince William soon, claims astrologer
Camilla means more to King Charles than crown, astrologer claims

Camilla means more to King Charles than crown, astrologer claims
Netflix ‘happy as clams’ with ‘freshly bulging balance sheets’ curtesy of Prince Harry

Netflix ‘happy as clams’ with ‘freshly bulging balance sheets’ curtesy of Prince Harry
Three more big names refuse to perform at King Charles’ coronation

Three more big names refuse to perform at King Charles’ coronation
Ricky Gervais thinks people get too 'easily offended'

Ricky Gervais thinks people get too 'easily offended'
Kate Middleton was once called Prince William’s ‘assistant’ in Cardiff

Kate Middleton was once called Prince William’s ‘assistant’ in Cardiff
Paris Hilton recalls ‘scary encounter’ with Harvey Weinstein: 'He scared me'

Paris Hilton recalls ‘scary encounter’ with Harvey Weinstein: 'He scared me'
Princess Eugenie shows off her growing baby bump during night out

Princess Eugenie shows off her growing baby bump during night out
Nick Cannon talks about having more kids after 85: ‘God decides’

Nick Cannon talks about having more kids after 85: ‘God decides’
Cardi B talks ‘spiritual’ effects of community service

Cardi B talks ‘spiritual’ effects of community service