Sunday Feb 26 2023
Anees Bazmee clarifies 'misunderstanding' about him rejecting 'Hera Pheri 3'

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Reportedly, Anees Bazmi rejected to work as director of Hera Pheri 3
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee releases a statement clarifying a misunderstanding regarding upcoming Hera Pheri sequel.

According to the sources, Farhad Samji is directing the third sequel of the film and not Anees. Reportedly, Anees rejected the film because the producer Firoz Nadiadwala didn’t have any script or story in mind.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director has now officially stated that his words were misquoted. He says that he is extremely happy for the whole team of the Hera Pheri 3. The filmmaker also wished the team a good luck.

Taking it to his twitter handle, he wrote: “My words have been recently misquoted and wrongly interpreted regarding the announcement of Hera Pheri 3. I am very happy for the entire team of Hera Pheri for their third film together and I wish @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal & #firoznadiadwala all the love & luck.”

A few days back, a picture came out from the sets of Hera Pheri 3 featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. The trio was dressed in their iconic characters of Raju, Baburao and Shyam, reports PinkVilla. 

